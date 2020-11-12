The Writers Guild of Ireland has announced a partnership with Burn Bright, a UK networking hub for industry-led mentorship.

Burn Bright was born out of a situation in which two women’s work was erased, in a theatrical landscape which lacks equality, and where plays written by women are rarely seen on big stages. They are a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to change that, aiming to level the playing field wherever possible – creating a network and opportunities to build writers up, lobbying for change, and calling out inequality and bad practice where they see it.

I am delighted to announce that we have partnered with Burn Bright to add a fantastic group of Irish mentors to their Time Bank roster this week. Earlier this year, in our first lockdown, I signed up for some advisory sessions and was immediately struck by how beneficial and necessary this initiative was. I was keen to see how we could extend the initiative to support Irish female writers. Time Bank is being updated weekly with new free advisory sessions from industry leaders, available to any writers who identify as a woman, with over 150 sessions offered so far. Time Bank offers writers the chance to connect one-on-one with industry professionals willing to offer mentorship, feedback and advice on a variety of topics affecting writers across stage, film and television. It is an invaluable opportunity to ask questions and engage with people from all aspects of the industry, with directors, writers, coaches and publicists at your disposal. Jennifer Davidson, Chair – WGI

For more on the Writers Guild of Ireland go to script.ie

For more on Burn Bright go to