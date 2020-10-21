RTÉ and Screen Ireland announce search for new comedy and drama series

RTÉ, in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, today announced two new initiatives to develop new drama and comedy series for younger audiences. Both initiatives are designed to develop emerging creative Irish talent and have the potential to showcase Irish talent on the global stage.

We are delighted to partner with Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry. and launch this initiative to further develop the rich vein of creative talent that runs through this country and produce something distinctive and special for our younger audiences. Encouraging and developing creatives across the sector is at the core of why RTÉ exists and this initiative will also give Irish talent a platform to connect with audiences in Ireland and beyond. Dee Forbes, Director General – RTÉ

Screen Ireland is delighted to collaborate with RTÉ on their new initiative. We are deeply committed to the development of new, emerging and diverse voices alongside established industry growth, and look forward to the creative focus on high-end TV drama and comedy for younger audiences. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive – Fís Éireann/Screen Irelan

From the submission received, up to five dramas will be developed to bible and pilot script stage with a view to commissioning up to two brand new drama series for 2022/23. In scripted comedy, up to ten proposals will be brought through a development phase with the aim of bringing at least two series to screen. Further details at www.rte.ie/commissioning

Interested producers should register and submit via RTÉ’s commissioning system https://about.rte.ie/commissioning/rte-ecommissioning.

Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland is the national development agency for the screen sector investing in Talent, Creativity and Enterprise. The agency supports and promotes the Irish film, television, and animation sector and the use of Ireland as a location for international production.

As part of the recently announced €3 million July Stimulus Support Package for Television Drama, Screen Ireland has allocated funding to support this initiative and ensure the development and growth of the Television Drama & Scripted Sector.